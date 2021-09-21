Summer drought expected to impact crop yields this fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s that time of year when farmers are getting out into the fields for harvest. And, though the drought has certainly played a factor in yields this year, farmers are hopeful they’ll still make out okay.

This year’s rainfall totals are about where they should be, but that’s because large amounts of rain came through the area late this summer. Earlier this season, things looked much different.

“For a while there, June was terrible, July it cooled off a little and we finally did catch some rains that did help right at the tail end,” Jeff Thompson, who farms corn and soybeans near Lyons, said.

Despite getting some moisture, Thompson says his yields will be down this fall.

“It kind of depends on which farm and which field you’re at,” Thompson said. “Some fields happened to catch a rain, soil types have made a big difference this year, I’ve got a fair amount of the sandy, skunk crick bottom, so that really took it in the shorts this year.”

South Dakota Farm Bureau President Scott VanderWal tells me it could be a tough year for most farmers in the region.

However, the biggest factor in what production will look like is simply a matter of location.

“I think there may be a chance we could see some fairly good yields,” VanderWal said. “We’re going to have yields all over the board, because of the drought and the fact that these lighter soils gave up early.”

The variation will even be seen within the same fields, making storage a bit difficult.

“That’s going to be a challenge to put corn in bins and try to get it dried evenly, depending on where it is when you harvest it.”

Looking ahead, some timely rain will be needed to avoid this same situation again next year.

“We’re going to need some rain during or after harvest, or next spring, to really have moisture stored up for another crop next year,” VanderWal said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.