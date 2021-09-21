Avera Medical Minute
Sunny and Cooler

Highs in the 60s, 70s
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We should see plenty of sunshine across the region today! It’s going to be an absolutely fantastic day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. There will be a light northwest wind across the region, as well. Overnight, we’ll cool off a bit. Most of us will drop into the low 40s for lows.

For the first day of fall, we’ll keep the sunny and pleasant temperatures around! Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s across the region. In fact, we’ll keep the great temps through the rest of the week! Mid to upper 70s will be in place for Thursday before we cool into the upper 60s Friday.

Over the weekend, we should see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will jump back into the 70s. We may even see some 80s out west! Right now, it looks like we’ll stay dry heading into early next week with highs mostly in the mid to upper 70s.

