Yankton brings prestigious archery events to South Dakota.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The world’s most prestigious archery tournament is taking place in South Dakota this year.

The World Archery Championships and Archery World Cup Final are being held in Yankton over the next ten days.

The competition features more than 300 athletes, representing more than 50 countries from around the globe.

For the first time ever, the Archery World Championships and the Archery World Cup Final are being held in the same location, on back-to-back weeks. And, Yankton is the spot to do it.

“I would say this is probably, in terms of inhabitants, the smallest city we’ve been to, but this is the capital of archery in the U.S., so we’re very excited to be here,” Tom Dielen, World Archery Secretary-General, said.

To put it in perspective, iconic locations, like Mexico City and Moscow, have hosted these events in the past.

But, Yankton’s NFAA Easton Archery Center is actually the largest such complex in the world.

“Being the world’s largest center, it’s an easy thing to say, but it takes a lot to uphold that. And, it isn’t even so much the physical building, but all the disciplines we do outside,” Bruce Cull, National Field Archery Association Foundation President, said. “So, it’s a lot of work, but it’s awesome to be able to say that.”

Hundreds of archers from around the world are flocking to South Dakota for the competition, like Alejandra Valencia, a professional Archer from Mexico, who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

“This is my first time (to South Dakota), and it’s really beautiful,” Valencia said. “It’s really nice here, it’s so big.”

While the windy, chilly weather Monday made practice rounds a bit difficult, athletes Dakota News Now spoke with say they are looking forward to the days ahead.

“I’m super excited that it’s on home soil, I’m super excited the World Champs and the World Cup Finals are in the same place, just makes everything easier on the body,” Brady Ellison, the world’s number one ranked archer and a native of Arizona said.

The community is excited about the event as well, and to celebrate, is hosting Archery Fest for the first time ever.

“It’s going to be three full, jam-packed days of cultural experiences, live music, food trucks, and vendors, and an outdoor archery activity zone, and it’s going to be a really fun time for a lot of people,” “Kasi Haberman, NFAA Marketing & Communications Manager, said.

