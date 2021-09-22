Avera Medical Minute
Another Perfect Day

Sunny, Pleasant Temps
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be another absolutely gorgeous day! It will be a great way to kick off the first day of fall with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s to the east, with low 80s out in central South Dakota. The wind should behave, as well. Overnight, we’ll stay cool and clear with lows dropping into the 40s.

The pleasant weather will continue after today. Thursday will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s and 80s again. A weak cold front will push through Thursday night, but it should move through dry. We’ll see some cloud cover early Friday, but that should break by Friday afternoon. Highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 60s Friday and it will be a little breezy.

Over the weekend, we’ll warm back up into the 70s for highs with 80s out to the west! The sunny weather will roll into the beginning of next week, too. In fact, it looks like we’ll be staying dry through the end of next week with highs staying in the 70s.

