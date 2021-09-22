Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Augustana University to add women’s lacrosse to varsity sports

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University will be adding a women’s lacrosse team in 2023, the first collegiate lacrosse program in the state of South Dakota.

It’s the latest part of the University’s “Viking bold: the Journey to 2030” strategic plan.

One of the University’s goals with adding more sports is gender equity and giving women more chances to compete. In the last few, expansion included women’s swimming and diving along with acrobatics and tumbling.

“I think this was a combination of looking for different opportunities for women to be a part of varsity sports, but also if you look at the sport of lacrosse you see it kind of start on the west and east coast and for us, in the middle of the country it’s coming,” said Josh Morton, Augustana University Athletic Director.

According to the National Federation of High School Associations, women’s lacrosse has grown by over 30,000 players at the prep level in the last 10 years, reaching nearly 100,000 players. Augustana is looking to capitalize on the growing sport.

“For us, it’s always about differentiating Augustana, were the first to do it and that means something to us because we’re the pioneers and I think that there will be others that follow because of the popularity of the sport nationwide, it’s coming to our part of the world too,” said Morton.

Lacrosse will be the 22nd athletic program for Augustana University.

“I think it’s exciting because it brings in more athletes in general and just more people to interact with and more people to connect with on-campus and just bring outside perspective as well,” said Kelli Glisar, an Augustana University student.

“That’s pretty cool to be the only one in the state to have that team and I’m hoping that we’ll be competitive enough to compete at the highest levels, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what that team can do, and to represent not only Augustana but the whole state,” said Leona Coha, an Augustana University student.

According to the NCAA, there are currently 114 programs competing at the Division II level.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police: Minnesota teens injured in bar fight
Beresford man facing over 40 felony charges including rape, child porn
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Monday morning.
DEVELOPING: Fire crews respond to house fire in southwest Sioux Falls
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

Augustana University to add women’s lacrosse to varsity sports
Augustana University to add women's lacrosse team
South Dakota one of thirteen not yet allocating American Rescue Plan funding
South Dakota one of thirteen states not yet allocating American Rescue Plan funds
South Dakota one of thirteen states to not yet obligate American Rescue Plan Funding
South Dakota one of thirteen states not yet using American Rescue Plan Funds
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
SD State Senate signs off on impeachment, House still seeking approval