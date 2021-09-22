Avera Medical Minute
Authorities searching for “needle in a haystack” in missing person investigation

Eugene “Beaner” Prins was last seen leaving a bar on Thursday, March 26, in Forestburg, South...
Eugene “Beaner” Prins was last seen leaving a bar on Thursday, March 26, in Forestburg, South Dakota. (Courtesy: South Dakota DCI)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota authorities are continuing the search for a missing man last seen in March.

Eugene “Beaner” Prins was last seen leaving a bar on Thursday, March 26, in Forestburg, South Dakota.

Contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office (605-796-4511) or DCI (605-773-3331) if you have...
Contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office (605-796-4511) or DCI (605-773-3331) if you have any information.(Dakota News Now)

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation recently released photos of a search being conducted in the investigation. Authorities say special agents searched for a “needle in a haystack” after cadaver dogs indicted four hay bales near an area where Prins was last seen. Special agents unrolled the haybales searching for evidence.

If anyone with information on Prins, contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office (605-796-4511) or DCI (605-773-3331).

