Authorities searching for “needle in a haystack” in missing person investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota authorities are continuing the search for a missing man last seen in March.

Eugene “Beaner” Prins was last seen leaving a bar on Thursday, March 26, in Forestburg, South Dakota.

Contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office (605-796-4511) or DCI (605-773-3331) if you have any information. (Dakota News Now)

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation recently released photos of a search being conducted in the investigation. Authorities say special agents searched for a “needle in a haystack” after cadaver dogs indicted four hay bales near an area where Prins was last seen. Special agents unrolled the haybales searching for evidence.

