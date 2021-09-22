Avera Medical Minute
Charges: Man “snapped,” killed 4, then left bodies in field

Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in connection with a quadruple homicide investigation in St. Paul, Minnesota. Four people were found killed in rural Wisconsin on September 12.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - An Arizona man who allegedly told his father he “snapped and shot a couple of people” was charged Tuesday with murder, about a week after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin.

Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona, faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder, without premeditation. Suggs is jailed in Arizona, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Suggs’ father, 56-year-old Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, has been charged in Wisconsin with four counts of hiding a corpse.

