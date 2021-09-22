Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Geraets, O’Gorman claim 2021 City Golf Championships

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys City Championship started nearly a month ago, and Tuesday golfers from the five Sioux Falls schools were at Prairie Green to finish the third and final round of the tournament.

Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Bennet Garaets shot a 75 and won the tournament, and O’Gorman won the team competition with an overall score of 906.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police: Minnesota teens injured in bar fight
Beresford man facing over 40 felony charges including rape, child porn
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Monday morning.
DEVELOPING: Fire crews respond to house fire in southwest Sioux Falls
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

Jay Jurecic plays his first PGA event in Sioux Falls after leaving his teaching job to pursue...
Jurecic’s dream was to play in a PGA event and he did it at the Sanford International
Darren Clarke had fun in Sioux Falls, winning the 4th Sanford International in sudden death
Clarke enjoyed winning the Sanford International, especially conquering 2nd shot (putt) on 18th green
2nd-ranked Lincoln softball team takes two from Roosevelt
Lincoln softball team sweeps two from Roosevelt
10pm Sportscast Monday, September 20th
10pm Sportscast Monday, September 20th