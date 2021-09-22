Geraets, O’Gorman claim 2021 City Golf Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys City Championship started nearly a month ago, and Tuesday golfers from the five Sioux Falls schools were at Prairie Green to finish the third and final round of the tournament.

Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Bennet Garaets shot a 75 and won the tournament, and O’Gorman won the team competition with an overall score of 906.

