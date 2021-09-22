Avera Medical Minute
Huron looking for solutions to housing shortage

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A groundbreaking of new apartments in Huron is helping address the city’s growing housing shortage.

Like other communities in the state, Huron is growing. And already housing supply is an issue for the city, which expects to see an increase in population for the short and long term future.

“We have 300 plus families coming to the city of Huron in the near future, and we don’t have much for vacancies in apartments. We have 20 to 30 homes for sale, when we normally have 100 to 120.” said Greater Huron Development Corporation President/CEO Ted Haeder.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking is part of a $13 million expansion of the Wheatgrass development on the south side of town. The new construction will supply apartments and townhomes to current and future city residents.

“Although it’s a big investment for us, it’s the right investment. And you see that everybody’s excited for you to be here, to fill the need. Because they just know the need is here.” said Wheatgrass Owner/Developer Mike Vipond.

Haeder said the growth in housing is needed to meet the current job openings in the city as well, and it’s something that all communities in South Dakota are currently facing.

“I looked today. We have almost 450 job openings in the city of Huron,” said Haeder. “We can’t get those people here if they don’t have a place to live. And this will be part of that solution.”

Haeder said although the Wheatgrass project won’t be completed until next year, the housing will still be needed for new residents moving to the city.

