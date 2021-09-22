Avera Medical Minute
Marijuana advocates growing frustrated with delayed implementation

By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just under three months since IM 26 and Amendment A were supposed to have been implemented by July 1st; the group responsible for getting them on the ballot is speaking out about the delay.

“The fact that people are saying we were not smart enough to know what we were voting for is utterly ridiculous in my mind. We knew exactly what we voted for,” Bill Stocker, the Director of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, said.

Stocker served 15 years on the Sioux Falls police force and he believes this long implementation process has put police officers in a bad position.

“What was law enforcement going to do come July 1st, they had no direction. I feel the legislators and the governor have been dragging their feet since November all the way to June 30th,” Stocker said.

Ned Horsted, Executive Director for the Cannabis Industry of South Dakota, has continued to work with lawmakers and businesses trying to get a start in the marijuana industry.

“I’ve talked to a lot of pretty conservative legislators that probably did not support Amendment A but know that the people did. They’re looking forward to running a bill for adult use in the legislature this year,” Horsted said.

Marijuana advocates have already filed four new marijuana-initiated measures in a proactive effort as they await the supreme court ruling. They also plan to fight the single-subject rule which is being used to fight Amendment A.

“If we win the case and the South Dakota Supreme court says, look this does not violate the single-subject rule then we’re in good shape. There’s no need to change it, but if the single-subject rule is used to overturn Amendment A we have a problem. The only way to fix it is to repeal the single-subject rule,” Matthew Schwich said, the executive director of the Marijuana Policy Project.

South Dakotans for better Marijuana laws is already searching for volunteers to help with the signature-gathering process for those four initiated measures. If you are interested in signing up you can do so at SouthDakotaMarijuana.org

