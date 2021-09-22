Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Parents outraged, protest over children’s book on puberty at their public library

By Brian Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – Protestors in a community outside of Kansas City want their public library to get rid of a book that teaches children about puberty and sex education.

People held up signs in outrage for the second time at a monthly Cass County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting.

“Sexual education is not a child’s world,” said protestor Connie Kidd.

“It has detailed pictures and definitions and instructions on all types of different sexual behaviors,” protestor John Webb added.

At issue is the book, “It’s Perfectly Normal,” by Robie Harris. It has been in the library since 1994.

“I have a 3-year-old great-granddaughter. I wouldn’t let her touch that book,” Kidd said.

Some parents and faith leaders object to its sexual education, saying the illustrations are pornographic.

Supporters say it’s censorship to get rid of the book.

“Let me parent my kids. Let you parent yours. We’re all good,” said library supporter Sarah MacLean.

“So, this kind of tool is very important for parents who maybe don’t feel like they have the words to talk to their children about,” added an unidentified supporter.

“None of us have to check anything out of the library,” another unidentified supporter said.

The library asked a Cass County sheriff’s deputy to ensure the meeting remained peaceful, as some people wanted to make the public comment session a discussion.

The battle of personal ethics versus public education got heated at the library.

The author’s website says the book started out as a way to tell children about HIV and AIDS.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL...
Packers running back says father’s ashes found after losing them in end zone during game
Beresford man facing over 40 felony charges including rape, child porn
power outage
Power outage impacted nearly 4,500 residents in southeastern Sioux Falls area
gavel
3 members of South Dakota family sentenced for grain fraud

Latest News

FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
Biden, Macron to meet next month on sub spat
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
Dorito, 2 years old, was found as a stray in Toledo in March 2021. She spent 139 days at the...
Dorito finally finds forever home after spending a quarter of her life at a shelter
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
South Dakota reports 605 new COVID-19 cases, increase in active cases Wednesday
Craig McCartt, deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, talks about an alleged...
Alleged serial rapist preyed on woman older than 60, police say