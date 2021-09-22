South Dakota reports 605 new COVID-19 cases, increase in active cases Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 605 new COVID-19 cases and an increase in active cases Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 141,745. 131,922 of those cases are considered recovered.

The state reported an increase in active cases Wednesday after a decrease Tuesday. 7,714 cases are considered currently active in the state.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased to 226. Overall, 7,244 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 417,502 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 385,758 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported one new death Wednesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,109.

