South Dakota salutes continues supporting families of former first responders

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Salutes appreciation shooting competition is returning. South Dakota Salutes is an event to raise money for the families of South Dakota first responders who have died in the line of duty, as well as an appreciation event to show support for those who serve and protect South Dakotans. Four times in an 18-month period, South Dakota Salutes supported affected families with $10,000 in cash gifts to solve the financial concerns families experience when a loved one is lost in the line of duty.

The events will take place at Hunters Pointe Shooting Complex in Humboldt The Appreciation Shooting Event, featuring pistol, rifle, and sporting clays competitions is September 27 and 28. They begin at 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time on both days. You can register here.

