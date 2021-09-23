Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, September 22nd

Ryder Cup preview, DWU volleyball, Plays of the Week and football news from SDSU and USD
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Ryder Cup is later this week in Wisconsin. Hear from Jim Furyk, Darren Clarke and Fred Couples. DWU earned a big win on the road at #5 Dordt. Zach Borg has your Plays of the Week and hear from both football coaches at SDSU and USD about the Coyotes big win and the Jacks loss, to the softball team during their bye week.

Ryder Cup preview from Furyk, Clarke and Couples
DWU volleyball team gets huge road win at #5 Dordt
SDSU football team trying to recover from tough loss to softball during bye week
September 22nd Plays of the Week
Bob Nielson's Coyotes have near perfect first half in win at Cal POLY
