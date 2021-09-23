Chamber of Commerce celebrates Dakota News Now Pierre Bureau

Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now Pierre Bureau
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a special day for the Dakota News Now Pierre Bureau.

The Pierre Chamber of Commerce celebrated the bureau Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The bureau is located just a few blocks from the South Dakota State Capitol building.

The Pierre newsroom launched more than a year ago to bring you the latest on what’s happening in the state’s Capitol.

