Chamber of Commerce celebrates Dakota News Now Pierre Bureau

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a special day for the Dakota News Now Pierre Bureau.

The Pierre Chamber of Commerce celebrated the bureau Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The bureau is located just a few blocks from the South Dakota State Capitol building.

The Pierre newsroom launched more than a year ago to bring you the latest on what’s happening in the state’s Capitol.

