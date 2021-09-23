Avera Medical Minute
Chick-fil A opens in Sioux Falls

Chick-fil A Sioux Falls
Chick-fil A Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After months of anticipation, Chick-fil-A finally opened in Sioux Falls Thursday.

Chick-fil-A opened near The Empire Mall with a long line of vehicles at 6:30 am. Staff was on hand to help with the eager crowd of customers.

Hours will be 6:30 am to 10 pm Monday through Saturday. According to siouxfalls.business, the restaurant is looking for employees.

Managers say they’re still looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions.

