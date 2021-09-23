Avera Medical Minute
DWU tops Dordt in GPAC volleyball at Sioux Center

Tigers get big conference win on the road
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -Jessie Franken had 16 kills and the 5th-ranked Dordt Defenders won the first set Wednesday night on their home floor 25-21. But the DWU Tigers roared back to win the next 3 sets and pull a major upset on the road.

Ady Dwight led the way with 20 kills and Mariah Gloe added 15 for Lindsay Wilber’s team that is now 14-1 for the season. It was their 8th straight win. Dordt drops to 10-3 for the year.

