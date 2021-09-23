Furyk, Clarke and Couples looking forward to Ryder Cup at Whistling Straights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Ryder Cup is later this week at Whistling Straights in Wisconsin and we had plenty of guys here last week who know how special it is. Steve Stricker is the Captain of team USA. And 3 of his assistants were here along with Darren Clarke who was captain of Team Europe when they played at Hazeltine in 2016.

Jim Furyk, Assistant Captain in 2021 says, ”I mean we rarely get a chance to put the American flag on our clothing and represent our country in something greater. It was an honor to be able to do that all those years and it’s an honor to be a captain on a team that’s doing that.”

Darren Clarke, Captain in 2016 says, ”It’s both intimidating, exhilarating, it’s everything. And at Whistling Straights this year you’ve got two brilliant teams and again I think it’s going to be really close.”

Fred Couples, Assistant Captain in 2021 says, ”The feeling is really like every point you make if you can make them is like winning a major. And I’m sure if you’re up there Sunday night and you’re talking to Patrick or X-man or Harris, they will tell you I don’t know what winning a major is. But if that’s what it’s like, it’s gut-wrenching.”

It’s unlike anything else in golf for sure and one of the coolest sporting events I’ve ever covered. The American team is far different from the only we saw in Chaska 5 years ago. I agree with Darren, it should be close.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.