Jam Against Cancer holding annual fundraiser this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For those facing cancer, the battle can be difficult and expensive.

One organization called “Jam Against Cancer” aims to help lessen the financial burden. They are holding their annual fundraising event, with all money earned going to families who are battling cancer.

“Everybody is showing nobody fights alone, so that’s what we want to instill in our recipients that day is that nobody fights alone we’re all here,” said Jam Against Cancer Director Joni Heggen.

Jam Against Cancer has people come to them who may not even need much financial assistance, but just need someone who understands what they’re going through.

“I think it’s important for people to know we’re there not for just this event and not just to raise money for this event, we’re here to listen to you, we’re there if you need a ride or if you need food on your table,” said Heggen.

Darin Rudland was battling stage 3 colon cancer when he was given a donation from Jam Against Cancer, but it was more than just the money that helped him.

“When I went to that benefit, you were treated very well, open arms, just totally supportive and it just gives you the feeling the Earth is a better place, that there are people out there who care,” said Rudland.

Rudland is now cancer-free and is doing his part to help those who are now in their fight against cancer.

“I called them, and I offered a donation of a fully guided trip on Lake Sakakawea, and I love giving back to them because they do help people and the financial support that can be given back to them so they can hand out is an honor to do,” said Rudland.

The Jam Against Cancer fundraising event is this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Red Rock Bar and Grill near Rowena.

They’ll have live music, along with raffles and silent auctions. For those who can’t make it, auction bids can be placed online, you can find the website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.