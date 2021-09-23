Nielson’s Coyotes played a near perfect half in win at Cal POLY

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD Coyotes rolled to a 41-7 half-time lead at Cal-POLY last Saturday and won big for the second straight game. They won 48-14 and for Bob Nielson, it was important for several reasons. Obviously the win was most important, but so was the chance to build some depth, which you always need over the course of a long season in the Missouri Valley. ”And so our execution was really good in the first half both offensively and defensively and in the kicking game like it was the week before and as a result we built a nice lead that allowed us to play some different people in the second half.”

The Coyotes scored on all 7 possessions in the first half last week. This week they travel to Missouri State to open the conference schedule. Bob was on Calling All Sports today and was quite pleased with how his team is playing with 2 straight big wins after losing to Kansas.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.