Pleasant Temps Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Thursday. Highs will range from the mid 70s in the east to the low 80s out west. The wind won’t be too bad, but we will see it switch around to a more northerly direction as we go through the day. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear and drop into the 40s for lows.

Heading into Friday, another cold front will move through and increase the cloud cover Thursday night and into Friday morning. A sprinkle may be possible, but there won’t be anything substantial for precipitation. Cloud cover will then clear throughout the day on Friday. As a result, it’s going to be cooler as highs only make it to the mid to upper 60s east and the lower 70s west.

This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s on Saturday and then warm up to the upper 70s to the lower to mid 80s west. Sunshine will continue into the beginning of next week with highs remaining in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Dry weather is favored throughout much of the forecast.

