Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Pleasant Temps Continue

Sunshine Continues
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Thursday. Highs will range from the mid 70s in the east to the low 80s out west. The wind won’t be too bad, but we will see it switch around to a more northerly direction as we go through the day. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear and drop into the 40s for lows.

Heading into Friday, another cold front will move through and increase the cloud cover Thursday night and into Friday morning. A sprinkle may be possible, but there won’t be anything substantial for precipitation. Cloud cover will then clear throughout the day on Friday. As a result, it’s going to be cooler as highs only make it to the mid to upper 60s east and the lower 70s west.

This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s on Saturday and then warm up to the upper 70s to the lower to mid 80s west. Sunshine will continue into the beginning of next week with highs remaining in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Dry weather is favored throughout much of the forecast.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins was last seen leaving a bar on Thursday, March 26, in Forestburg, South...
Authorities searching for “needle in a haystack” in missing person investigation
Couple from Nebraska killed in South Dakota highway crash
Renae Fayant
Brookings woman sentenced to 75 years for 2019 death of niece
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Man arrested after disturbance over COVID rules at Omaha airport
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Charges: Man “snapped,” killed 4, then left bodies in field

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Beautiful Weather Continues
wed
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update
Dry conditions look to stick around
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Comfortable Weather