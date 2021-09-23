Avera Medical Minute
SDSU football team trying to rebound from big loss last Thursday, to softball team!

Jacks have some fun during bye week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU football team is coming off a devastating loss last week. But it wasn’t on the gridiron. Krista Wood’s softball team challenged them in a game along with home run derby and her very talented team proved how tough it is to play a different sport.

The softball team won the game and then HR derby on the final swing. A walk-off! So John Stiegelmeier’s guys luckily have had time to recover since they had a bye last Saturday. ”We lost to the softball team in a home run derby so I had to work to get our guys’ heads up. They felt a little deflated, but those gals are pretty good so. We’re looking forward to opening up the Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule against Indiana State They’re a good football team that’s getting better every week. They are 2-1.”

The Jacks are 2-0 with wins at Colorado State and then at home against Lindenwood. Stig will be on Calling All Sports tomorrow.

