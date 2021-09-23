Sen. Thune weighing options ahead of midterm elections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senator Thune’s term is set to be up in early 2023 but with midterm elections about a year away, Thune says he’s still making a decision on whether he’ll run for reelection or not.

Senator Thune has been in the senate for 16 years and is the second-highest-ranking Republican in the Senate behind Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In April, Thune told Politico that since he’s arrived he believes the Senate has gone downhill. He added that it would be difficult for Republicans to gain control of the Senate in 2022.

In December, former President Trump lashed out at him for his comments on moving on from the election. Trump called him a quote “Republican in name only” and said there should be primaried.

On Good Morning America Thursday, Thune says his future in Washington is up in the air.

“I’ve been doing this for some time. It’s a long way from home in South Dakota, my wife and family are back there. These decisions in many cases end up being family decisions, personal decisions, and decisions about where you think you can make the biggest difference. all of that weighs into it,” said Thune.

Thune goes on to say he plans on making a decision soon but it’s unsure how soon that will be.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.