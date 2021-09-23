Avera Medical Minute
September 22nd Plays of the Week

Top plays from football, soccer and golf
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brookings Cole McKeown makes a circus catch during the Bobcats win over Aberdeen.

Cade Moser ties Northwestern’s single game record with four touchdown catches in a win over Doane.

Coyote soccer went ahead of the Big 12′s Iowa State Cyclones for good thanks to a header from Alexis Mitchell.

Erik Salmen was a busy man for Hitchcock-Tulare at Faulkton. First he snatches away fumble to snuff out a scoring drive, then he carries the rock 88 punishing yards for a touchdown!

Our top play goes to the top player at the Sanford International. In the second playoff hole, Clarke’s second shot is a thing of beauty, rolling within a few feet of the cup, and giving him a chance to win the International with a birdie.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

