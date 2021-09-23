Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Animal Control searching for owner, dog involved in dog fight

Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Animal Control is searching for the owner of a dog they say got into a dog fight on Saturday.

Animal Control responded to a reported dog fight at apartments near South Louise Avenue and West Kentucky Place at around 4 pm Saturday, September 18. Animal Control says a woman took her dog, a puggle breed, outside when her dog was attacked by two other dogs.

The woman reportedly told Animal Control one of the dogs and its owner left the scene and another dog and its owner stayed.

Animal Control says it needs to identify the owner and its dog that left the scene to verify its vaccinations. The dog was described as a shorter-haired medium-sized tan dog that was not wearing a collar or leash. The dog owner was a white female in her 20′s with darker blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail. The dog and owner may have been visiting someone at the apartment complex. Animal Control says the puggle did receive bite wounds.

If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

