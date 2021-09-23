Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Development Foundation holds “Talent Draft Day”

Organizers say this opportunity allows students to network with potential employers, foster...
Organizers say this opportunity allows students to network with potential employers, foster relationships, and discuss workforce trends.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An event in Sioux Falls is helping employers find their newest employees.

Put on by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, “Talent Draft Day” is a program created to help people looking for their next career adventure while assisting organizations search for future leaders.

The University of Sioux Falls hosted this year’s event.

Organizers say this opportunity allows students to network with potential employers, foster relationships, and discuss workforce trends.

“One of the things we know is that high school students that are graduating right now, are looking for a little bit of guidance, you know, for what’s next. An event like this really helps them connect them to that and really kind of opens it up and provides those opportunities,” says Denise Guzzetta with the foundation.=

Hundreds of students showed up at the event Thursday. The event has been held for the last several years in Sioux Falls. In 2020, the event was live-streamed across multiple states, as an effort to promote available opportunities here in South Dakota.

