Someone You Should Know: A Lab Director with a special connection to blood donation

Working with blood as a Lab Director at Avera Heart Hospital is more than a job to Jennie Boe.

“Her personal story, how she got connected with lab work and her passion for giving blood,” said Avera Heart Hospital Director of Marketing Jessica Stienstra.

“I became pretty passionate about medicine at a young age. At 11 I was actually diagnosed with Diabetes. So, very familiar with blood draws,” said Jennie.

But that wasn’t the only reason Jennie had a connection.

“In 2017, I had my daughter, a complicated pregnancy to say the least. And when I delivered, I actually hemorrhaged and both my daughter and I were lucky,” explained Jennie.

“They were able to save both of us, but I received a lot of blood products and that’s why I am here today,” said Jennie.

Her story changed the way she sees giving blood and its importance.

“So, it definitely has always reinforced, you’re in the lab and you love what you do for the patients but it’s another perspective that you see when it touches home,” said Jennie.

“Jennie just has a great heart for serving. Which is I think is another deep connection to this place and to the culture that is here at the Heart Hospital,” said Jessica.

Jennie expressed her gratitude to those who have given blood and taken the time to do something small that saves lives, like hers.

“If it hadn’t been for those three to five people that donated blood, I literally wouldn’t be here; my husband would be a single father,” said Jennie.

A story of survival. Jennie continues to work with passion and encourage others to consider giving blood whenever they can.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.