South Dakota reports 587 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 587 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 142,330. 132,490 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state increased by 11 from Wednesday to 7,725.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased to 209. Overall, 7,263 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 418,050 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 386,421 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported six new deaths Thursday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,115.

