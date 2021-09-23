Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

UI hospitals head says virus surge leading to staff burnout

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in a 2017 photo. (Samantha Myers/KCRG)
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in a 2017 photo. (Samantha Myers/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The head of Iowa’s largest hospital says he’s worried a surge in coronavirus cases is burning out many nurses and other staffers.

Suresh Gunasekaran, the chief executive officer of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, told reporters Wednesday that the hospital has hundreds of openings not only in nursing but also for people in food service, housekeeping, maintenance, and nursing assistance.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says hospitalizations across the state jumped by more than 10% in the past week, to 638, which is the highest number since December.

The agency reported 81 additional deaths, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,482.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins was last seen leaving a bar on Thursday, March 26, in Forestburg, South...
Authorities searching for “needle in a haystack” in missing person investigation
Couple from Nebraska killed in South Dakota highway crash
Renae Fayant
Brookings woman sentenced to 75 years for 2019 death of niece
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Man arrested after disturbance over COVID rules at Omaha airport
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Charges: Man “snapped,” killed 4, then left bodies in field

Latest News

Reading programs helps preemies catch up on development
Reading books to premature babies can assist in their development.
Reading programs helps preemies catch up on development
Jam Against Cancer
Jam Against Cancer holding annual fundraiser this weekend
Jam Against Cancer
Jam Against Cancer