10 new deaths, 470 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 470 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths Friday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 142,800. 132,971 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased slightly from Thursday to 7,704.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased to 190. Overall, 7,290 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 418,610 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 387,095 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported ten new deaths Friday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,125.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.