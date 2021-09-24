Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 23rd

Justin Henderson, USD Soccer, and highlights from girls soccer and volleyball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Justin Henderson can wrap up the points title in the 410 sprints at Huset’s Speedway this weekend. He is driven to win the Knoxville nationals before he retires. The USD women’s soccer team beat a Power 5 opponent for the first time and highlights from girls soccer at SFC and volleyball at Harrisburg and O’Gorman where the home teams won.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

