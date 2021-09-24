Aberdeen Police arrest 6 in string of burlgaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Police have arrested six people in connection to recent burglaries in the area.

One woman and five men are charged with grand theft, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of the stolen property, and more. Some of the property recovered and seized include two stolen ATVs, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a sawed-off shotgun, tools, and two generators.

Those arrested include 41-year-old Matt Von Brook, 38-year-old Randy Pumphrey, 38-year-old Scott Pumphrey, 37-year-old Christopher Neely, 30-year-old Ed Huettl, and 21-year-old Krystal Dunn.

Police say more charges could be coming including federal firearm charges.

