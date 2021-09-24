Augie announces men’s hockey program, new arena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is set to announce its addition of a men’s hockey program and groundbreaking on a new arena.

The formal announcement and public groundbreaking will take place Tuesday, October 5, at 4:30 pm. The men’s hockey program, which will compete at the NCAA Division I level, will be the first of its kind in the state.

Hosted by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, the groundbreaking ceremony will take place south of 33rd Street on S. Grange Avenue. Guests are encouraged to park to the west, in the Elmen Center parking lot.

For more information about Augustana Athletics, visit goaugie.com.

