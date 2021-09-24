Avera employees react to CDC directors booster decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at Avera stand with the CDC director following her approval of booster shots for front-line workers.

Kylie Wirtz has been on the frontlines of the COVID battle, and she has endured a lot since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Seeing those people on the first surge, it was tough, and without the vaccine, you saw a lot of people suffer and a lot of people perish,” Wirtz said, an ICU nurse for Avera.

She felt a major relief when the vaccine first came out.

“It gave us hope as healthcare workers trying to make that difference just because we have been seeing so much turmoil,” Wirtz said.

She feels the same way about today’s CDC announcement.

“I feel strongly that the booster will definitely help impact,” Wirtz said.

Lori Popkes is the Chief Nursing Officer at Avera and she oversees a lot of staff, and she also supports the booster dose.

“I have an absolute passion to protect them as they really are the heroes on the front line of this,” Popkes said.

It remains unknown when others can expect to become eligible for a booster shot.

“You might see it play out similar to how the original vaccine played out in terms of the different groups that were expanded as time went on,” Popkes said.

