Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Avera employees react to CDC directors booster decision

By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at Avera stand with the CDC director following her approval of booster shots for front-line workers.

Kylie Wirtz has been on the frontlines of the COVID battle, and she has endured a lot since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Seeing those people on the first surge, it was tough, and without the vaccine, you saw a lot of people suffer and a lot of people perish,” Wirtz said, an ICU nurse for Avera.

She felt a major relief when the vaccine first came out.

“It gave us hope as healthcare workers trying to make that difference just because we have been seeing so much turmoil,” Wirtz said.

She feels the same way about today’s CDC announcement.

“I feel strongly that the booster will definitely help impact,” Wirtz said.

Lori Popkes is the Chief Nursing Officer at Avera and she oversees a lot of staff, and she also supports the booster dose.

“I have an absolute passion to protect them as they really are the heroes on the front line of this,” Popkes said.

It remains unknown when others can expect to become eligible for a booster shot.

“You might see it play out similar to how the original vaccine played out in terms of the different groups that were expanded as time went on,” Popkes said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Renae Fayant
Brookings woman sentenced to 75 years for 2019 death of niece
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Man arrested after disturbance over COVID rules at Omaha airport

Latest News

Avera employees react to CDC directors booster decision
Avera employees react to CDC directors booster decision
Wilde Prairie Winery shows part of their wine-making process
Wilde Prairie Winery to Host ‘Evening in the Vineyard’ Event Friday
South Dakota Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder
Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder announces re-election bid
Augustana University
Augie announces men’s hockey program, new arena