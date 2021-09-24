Avera Medical Minute
Avera Medical Minute: Questions to ask you doctor at an annual checkup

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thor: When that annual doctor’s check up comes around, there are many questions that you should ask your doctor. But you don’t think to ask them when you’re there. I’m joined by Dr. Rachael Tushabe. She is an internal medicine physician at Avera in Aberdeen. Doctor, thank you for joining us today. One of the questions you should ask your doctor, “How can you manage stress better?”

Dr. Tushabe: “Thank you so much for having me. Stress is a constant in our lives. First important thing is to first identify the source of the stress. Once you identify the source of the stress, you’re better, easier to manage it.”

Thor: What are the first signs of heart disease, what should people do, preventative things people can do to help in that area.

Dr. Tushabe: “Some of the signs and symptoms of heart disease is shortness of breath, short breath, heart palpitations, leg swelling. Sometimes we can’t even lay down to sleep. They are short of breath. There are the other signs of heart disease. Another thing that is very important, if you have a family history of heart disease. It is always important to discuss how we feel with a doctor. That way a heart screening can be done,”

Thor: What should people do if they are feeling depressed of have that anxiety?

Dr. Tushabe: “Always remember you are not in this alone. we are always here to support you with on going stresses, and to deal with mental health. Mental health is a real problem. And seeking help is really important. If you aren’t feeling like yourself, something is going on.”

Thor: Thank you doctor.

