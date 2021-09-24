Avera Medical Minute
Cooler, a few Showers

Clearing out for the Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few light sprinkles and showers moving through the region. These will continue to do so. If you get under one, you’ll just see some light rain. We’re talking less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy and breezy today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Overnight, we’ll start to clear out and cool off. We’ll drop into the 30s across parts of the region, so take that jacket to some football games tonight!

Over the weekend, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and we’ll warm up. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday with 80s returning for most on Sunday! We’ll keep the 80s for highs heading into the beginning of next week, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

There’s a slight chance we could see a few sprinkles by the middle of next week, but overall, we’re going to be staying dry. Highs will slowly fall through the 70s as we head through next week. By that next weekend, we’re talking about highs in the low to mid 70s.

