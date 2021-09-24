Coyotes know first win over Power 5 opponent in soccer is a confidence booster

VERMILLION S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota women’s soccer team did something they’d never done before when they shutout Iowa State on Sunday 1-0 on Alexis Mitchell’s game-winning goal. It was the Coyotes first win over a Power 5 opponent.

They have lost only once this year and that gave them plenty of confidence going forward. Alexis Mitchell who scored the game-winning goal says, ”Winning that game was a huge step in the right direction for this program and for our team. We are currently undefeated at home and are hoping to continue that momentum into conference.”

The Coyotes have lost only once all season in 8 starts and they want to keep their perfect home record going.

