Dave & Busters construction back underway in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction is back underway for Sioux Falls’ first Dave & Buster’s location.

The original project completion date was scheduled for sometime in 2020 before construction was paused. Developers Van Buskirk and Friessen announced Friday that construction has resumed.

The building’s shell at Lake Lorriane is completed and developers say the focus is on the interior and exterior finishes.

The new anticipated opening date is now sometime in early 2022.

