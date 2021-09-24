Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dave & Busters construction back underway in Sioux Falls

Courtesy: SiouxFalls.Business
Courtesy: SiouxFalls.Business(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction is back underway for Sioux Falls’ first Dave & Buster’s location.

The original project completion date was scheduled for sometime in 2020 before construction was paused. Developers Van Buskirk and Friessen announced Friday that construction has resumed.

The building’s shell at Lake Lorriane is completed and developers say the focus is on the interior and exterior finishes.

The new anticipated opening date is now sometime in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Renae Fayant
Brookings woman sentenced to 75 years for 2019 death of niece
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Man arrested after disturbance over COVID rules at Omaha airport

Latest News

Pumpkins waiting to be chosen at the Colorado Pumpkin Patch in Monument.
Riverview Christmas Tree Farm to Hold Annual Pumpkin Festival Starting this Weekend
Riverview Christmas Tree Farm to hold Pumpkin Festival Starting this Weekend
Riverview Christmas Tree Farm to Hold Annual Pumpkin Festival
Aberdeen Police arrest 6 in string of burlgaries
Habitat for Humanity is raising awareness for housing issues many women face with its annual...
Sioux Falls Habitat for Humanity holds ‘Women Build’ event