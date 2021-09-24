Empire Mall holding ‘Holiday Job Fair’ to help with worker shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Businesses across South Dakota are having to restrict hours or even close their doors due to a lack of employees, but officials at the Empire Mall say they hope that won’t be the case thanks to this weeks job fair.

The mall has seen a boom in customers over the last quarter.

“We’re coming off a really solid summer of business here, business has been at least flat to even better than pre-pandemic numbers in 2019″ Empire Mall Manager Dan Gies said.

With over 30 businesses looking to hire some are becoming worried as the holidays will bring in increased demand.

“Holidays are just around the corner, we hate to think about it every year but it’s just 100 days away. Maurices like everybody else is running short-staffed. But we fight through it although having more people on our team would help to bring better service to our customers” said Maurices Assistant Manager Kellie Cunningham.

Many businesses in the mall are now offering extra incentives to come work for them including increased pay, gift cards, and full-time employment opportunities.

“This location rarely has full-time available as everyone has been here 10 plus years, but for the first time in a couple of years we have full-time available,” said Cunningham.

Officials for the empire mall say a hiring event like the Holiday Job Fair can connect employers to new potential employees.

For a full list of vendors participating in the job fair click here.

