Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Empire Mall holding ‘Holiday Job Fair’ to help with worker shortage

The mall has seen a boom in customers over the last quarter.
The mall has seen a boom in customers over the last quarter.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Businesses across South Dakota are having to restrict hours or even close their doors due to a lack of employees, but officials at the Empire Mall say they hope that won’t be the case thanks to this weeks job fair.

The mall has seen a boom in customers over the last quarter.

“We’re coming off a really solid summer of business here, business has been at least flat to even better than pre-pandemic numbers in 2019″ Empire Mall Manager Dan Gies said.

With over 30 businesses looking to hire some are becoming worried as the holidays will bring in increased demand.

“Holidays are just around the corner, we hate to think about it every year but it’s just 100 days away. Maurices like everybody else is running short-staffed. But we fight through it although having more people on our team would help to bring better service to our customers” said Maurices Assistant Manager Kellie Cunningham.

Many businesses in the mall are now offering extra incentives to come work for them including increased pay, gift cards, and full-time employment opportunities.

“This location rarely has full-time available as everyone has been here 10 plus years, but for the first time in a couple of years we have full-time available,” said Cunningham.

Officials for the empire mall say a hiring event like the Holiday Job Fair can connect employers to new potential employees.

For a full list of vendors participating in the job fair click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins was last seen leaving a bar on Thursday, March 26, in Forestburg, South...
Authorities searching for “needle in a haystack” in missing person investigation
Renae Fayant
Brookings woman sentenced to 75 years for 2019 death of niece
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Man arrested after disturbance over COVID rules at Omaha airport
Couple from Nebraska killed in South Dakota highway crash
Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Aberdeen home builders are struggling to keep up with the demand for housing the city, citing...
Building costs and labor limiting Aberdeen housing expansion
Organizations team up to provide vaccine clinic at The Empire Mall
Organizations team up to provide vaccine clinic at The Empire Mall
Organizations team up to provide vaccine clinic at The Empire Mall
Organizations team up to provide vaccine clinic at The Empire Mall
Good Samaritan Society
Good Samaritan Society using vaccine mandate to attract more workers