High school girls soccer and volleyball recap from SFC, Harrisburg and O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was scoreless at the half before the SF Christian girls went on to beat Garretson 2-1 in soccer despite a goal by Jenna Van Holland who also kicks for the Blue Dragons football team.

In volleyball, Lincoln rolled past Harrisburg in the first set, but the 5th-ranked Tigers rallied to win 3-2 over the #4 Patriots. And at the O’Gorman gym the top-ranked Knights were 3-0 winners over Roosevelt to remain perfect for the season.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.