Justin Henderson is driven to succeed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -One of the most successful sprint car drivers in this region is your points leader at Huset’s with 2 races left this weekend.

And as photo-journalist Dave Hauck found out, Justin Henderson is very driven to succeed.

Justin Henderson says, “I’ve been on the Outlaw Tour before and the Outlaw Tour is a grind. People that race here locally and call this a grind have no idea what they’re talking about. I’ve done a 90 race schedule and that’s something.”

The 410 Sprints points leader at Huset’s says, “There’s a lot of races and we’re fortunate to have the race tracks we have. There’s a lot of travel in between, but it’s still a very easy schedule for me. I’m really only running between 40 and 50 races a year now.”

“Everybody on the team has a job. And everybody’s job needs to be done in order to be successful. And they take ownership of that, they hold themselves accountable so I don’t have to,” says Henderson. “It makes my life a lot easier. There’s a lot of times when I ask the guys if this and this and this got done and they tell me yes and I don’t have to go back and re-check it. I’ve got guys who’ve been with me for a very long time who I trust. They know my life is in their hands and they treat it accordingly.”

“This car loves a certain set-up and when you hit that window it’s just like you’ve turned it on. It just takes off so we try not to stray too far from the norm and throw the kitchen sink at it because it’s good the way it is. We’re very happy with these triple x cars, small changes make a big difference. The only thing on my mind is to beat the guy in front of me,” says Henderson.

Lee Goos JR. says, “He’s here to do a job and you can tell when he is here. He’s serious when he’s in the car so some people might think he’s arrogant because he’s not real sociable when the race is going on but when it’s over he’s a great guy.”

Justin, who is 42 says, “I’m going to be done by the time I’m 50 so I only have a few years to accomplish those things in order to allow my son to step in and take over and at that point I want him to know that his dad is a bad-ass and he’s filling a seat that will be hard to fill and I want him to step up and do it if that’s what he wants to do.”

Goos says, “Justin compared to a lot of drivers, he can do anything on the car, he’s not like the young kids coming up.”

Henderson says, “The drive behind every lap I make at Knoxville, the Knoxville points title is something and that’s great, but to win the Knoxville Nationals is definitely my number one goal. And honestly, if we’re not competitive any more I’ll quit tomorrow.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.