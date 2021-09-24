Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Organizations team up to provide vaccine clinic at The Empire Mall

By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Urban Indian Health is teaming up with South Dakota Voice for Peace to provide their third drive-thru vaccine clinic at The Empire Mall.

“Both of our organizations serve communities that aren’t necessarily targeted through the two major health care systems,” Samantha Chapman said, the communication director for South Dakota Urban Indian Health.

On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health released an online assistance form for K-12 schools, colleges & universities, congregate living centers, businesses, and community/faith-based organizations to request help in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event. Which fits right in line with the mission of their clinic, to provide vaccines and information to underserved communities.

“I think the biggest impact of all the communication in its totality is just making sure that individuals understand the vaccine is available, it’s safe and effective,” Joshua Clayton said, the state epidemiologist for South Dakota.

The vaccine clinic focuses on convenience. Offering the drive-thru option, staying open later as well as translators for non-English speakers. They are also offering vaccine incentives, including $30 for the one-shot Johnson and Johnson dose and $15 for each Moderna dose.

“The majority of people have said the cash incentive is a big motivation for them,” Chapman said.

The clinic runs from 4 to 8 pm on Thursday and Friday and from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins was last seen leaving a bar on Thursday, March 26, in Forestburg, South...
Authorities searching for “needle in a haystack” in missing person investigation
Renae Fayant
Brookings woman sentenced to 75 years for 2019 death of niece
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Man arrested after disturbance over COVID rules at Omaha airport
Couple from Nebraska killed in South Dakota highway crash
Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Organizations team up to provide vaccine clinic at The Empire Mall
Organizations team up to provide vaccine clinic at The Empire Mall
Good Samaritan Society
Good Samaritan Society using vaccine mandate to attract more workers
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) support the previous bailout for Fannie Mae, but did not say whether...
Sen. Thune weighing options ahead of midterm elections
Rainfall returns for Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather