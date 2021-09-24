Organizations team up to provide vaccine clinic at The Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Urban Indian Health is teaming up with South Dakota Voice for Peace to provide their third drive-thru vaccine clinic at The Empire Mall.

“Both of our organizations serve communities that aren’t necessarily targeted through the two major health care systems,” Samantha Chapman said, the communication director for South Dakota Urban Indian Health.

On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health released an online assistance form for K-12 schools, colleges & universities, congregate living centers, businesses, and community/faith-based organizations to request help in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event. Which fits right in line with the mission of their clinic, to provide vaccines and information to underserved communities.

“I think the biggest impact of all the communication in its totality is just making sure that individuals understand the vaccine is available, it’s safe and effective,” Joshua Clayton said, the state epidemiologist for South Dakota.

The vaccine clinic focuses on convenience. Offering the drive-thru option, staying open later as well as translators for non-English speakers. They are also offering vaccine incentives, including $30 for the one-shot Johnson and Johnson dose and $15 for each Moderna dose.

“The majority of people have said the cash incentive is a big motivation for them,” Chapman said.

The clinic runs from 4 to 8 pm on Thursday and Friday and from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.