Riverview Christmas Tree Farm to Hold Annual Pumpkin Festival Starting this Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first weekend of Fall is upon us and a farm near Canton is getting into the Fall spirit.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm is set to host their annual pumpkin festival beginning this weekend.

The festival will feature events like pumpkin painting, pumpkin picking, food vendors, train rides, a haunted trail and so much more.

The event will be held each weekend for the next three weekends.

Owner Todd Gannon said the one thing he and his wife love about hosting the event each year is the people that come out and check out the festival.

“I love just seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces. We work all year to get ready for this event, and that’s kind of the pay-off, seeing everyone come out and just enjoy the festival, " Gannon said.

He also says that they see thousands of people each year over the three weekends the festival is held.

The festival will run this Saturday and Sunday, as well as October 2nd and 3rd and October 9th and 10th.

Admission is free and will be open Saturday’s from 10 am to 9:30 pm and Sundays from noon to 5 pm.

The haunted trail will be open from 7 pm to 9 pm Saturdays.

You can head over to their website www.riverviewtreefarm.com/pumpkins for more details.

