Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Habitat for Humanity holds ‘Women Build’ event

Habitat for Humanity is raising awareness for housing issues many women face with its annual...
Habitat for Humanity is raising awareness for housing issues many women face with its annual “Women Build” event Friday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Habitat for Humanity is raising awareness for housing issues many women face with its annual “Women Build” event Friday.

Volunteers helped build a habitat home in the Norton tracks neighborhood in northeast Sioux Falls. Organizers say the goal is to raise awareness of the global need for safe, affordable housing for women.

“People that are most affected by housing issues are women and single moms. So this is an event to bring a bunch of women together to help build and learn a new skill,” says Volunteer Coordinator Brittany Bandstra.

Nearly 100 volunteers, all women, took part in the event

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Renae Fayant
Brookings woman sentenced to 75 years for 2019 death of niece
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Man arrested after disturbance over COVID rules at Omaha airport

Latest News

Pumpkins waiting to be chosen at the Colorado Pumpkin Patch in Monument.
Riverview Christmas Tree Farm to Hold Annual Pumpkin Festival Starting this Weekend
Riverview Christmas Tree Farm to hold Pumpkin Festival Starting this Weekend
Riverview Christmas Tree Farm to Hold Annual Pumpkin Festival
Aberdeen Police arrest 6 in string of burlgaries
Several groups and city leaders came together to host the annual “Stand Down” event at the...
‘Stand Down’ event aims to provide services for veterans