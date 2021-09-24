Sioux Falls Habitat for Humanity holds ‘Women Build’ event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Habitat for Humanity is raising awareness for housing issues many women face with its annual “Women Build” event Friday.

Volunteers helped build a habitat home in the Norton tracks neighborhood in northeast Sioux Falls. Organizers say the goal is to raise awareness of the global need for safe, affordable housing for women.

“People that are most affected by housing issues are women and single moms. So this is an event to bring a bunch of women together to help build and learn a new skill,” says Volunteer Coordinator Brittany Bandstra.

Nearly 100 volunteers, all women, took part in the event

