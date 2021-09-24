‘Stand Down’ event aims to provide services for veterans

Avera Medical Minute
Several groups and city leaders came together to host the annual “Stand Down” event at the Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls Friday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several groups and city leaders came together to host the annual “Stand Down” event at the Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls Friday.

Each year, the event provides services such as bicycle repair, clothing along with medical and dental treatment. It offers solutions for veterans who may need several services.

Mayor Paul TenHaken delivered the opening address for the event.

“What I wanted to reinforce to these vets, is that we notice them, we appreciate them. Even the building we’re in right now, it’s an incredible testimony to how Sioux Falls and South Dakota cares for these vets,” said TenHaken.

Organizers say in addition to providing services, the event serves as a way to connect veterans to employers or other organizations that may be able to help them out.

