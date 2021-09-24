Veterans of the Ryder Cup share what it’s like to play in golf’s biggest event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Ryder Cup matches start tomorrow at Whistling Straights in Wisconsin and the crowds were huge and rowdy already today for the practice rounds just like they were in 2016 in Minnesota.

There was some consideration of playing last year with no fans. But the fans make this one of the best events in all of sports.

Jim Furyk, 2021 Team USA Assistant Captain says, ”The best way I can describe the Ryder Cup is that it’s kind of like a football game broke out at a golf tournament. It’s always very one-sided, the fans are boisterous and loud and I enjoy it. Whether it’s home or away I really enjoy that atmosphere.”

Fred Couples, 2021 Team USA Assistant Captain says, ”Hazeltine was wild. I think they had 60,000 people. I flew there just to watch and I was like I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve never seen that many people watch four groups.”

Darren Clarke, 2016 Team Europe Captain says, ”One of the legends of the European Tour Sam Torrance, who was a Ryder Cup captain himself, before I played in my first one he said to me, that playing in the Ryder Cup is like having your first child. Until you do it you never understand what it’s all about. And that was as good of an analogy as I’ve ever heard of what it’s like in the Ryder Cup.”

With all the travel restrictions in Europe, this will be a very American crowd, more than usual. It should be a fun weekend starting tomorrow.

