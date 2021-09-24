Weekend to Feature Mild Temperatures, Plenty of Sunshine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A cold front swept through the area Friday morning, bringing with it some rain showers and gusty winds. High pressure will settle in behind that, which will lead to a beautiful weekend with mild to warm temperatures.

TONIGHT: A few clouds early this evening will give way to a mainly clear sky, so it’ll be a beautiful night. Winds will be breezy out of the N and NW at 10-25 mph through about sunset, then will become W at about 5-10 mph for the overnight hours. The calmer winds and clear skies will lead to a pretty chilly night as lows will drop down into the 30s to low 40s. Some spots could drop to around freezing, so areas of frost is expected, especially across northern and northeast South Dakota.

SATURDAY: A chilly start will give way to a mild afternoon with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. A weak disturbance will bring in a few clouds to the area Saturday night, but no rain expected. Winds will be out of the W at 5-15 mph, but will shift and become light out of the S and SE Saturday night. Highs will top out in the 70s with low 80s west. Lows drop back into the 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY: We’ll have another beautiful day Sunday with a mainly clear sky and a light breeze out of the S at 5-15 mph. Winds will become more E to SE Sunday night, but remain on the lighter side. Highs will climb into the 80s areawide with some areas in central and western South Dakota potentially reaching 90. Lows drop back into the 50s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: The dry, summer-like weather will continue to begin next week with a mainly clear sky. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s, which will be about 15-25 degrees above average for late September. An area of low pressure will increase the clouds Tuesday night with isolated showers possible towards Sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, lingering into Thursday for the eastern half of the area as the low pressure system tracks east. After Thursday, we’ll have sporadic chances of showers in the forecast through next weekend, but model agreement is not the best as of now, so that’s something we’ll watch closely. Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday, then dropping into the 70s from Thursday on.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.