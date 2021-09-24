Avera Medical Minute
Wilde Prairie Winery to Host 'Evening in the Vineyard' Event Friday

Wilde Prairie Winery shows part of their wine-making process
Wilde Prairie Winery shows part of their wine-making process
By Austin Haskins
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wine and music... two things that seem to go well together.

That’s why a Brandon business is offering folks the opportunity to experience both this weekend.

The Wilde Prairie Winery is set to host their Evening in the ‘Vineyard’ event Friday night.

The owners of the winery, located on a family farm just west of the Splitrock Creek, have been producing wine since 1997.

Dakota News Now’s Austin Haskins went to the winery Thursday morning to check it out and speak with the owners about the event and so much more.

The winery does have two more events coming up within the next week for people to check out; ‘Sunday in the Vineyard’ on Sunday, September 26 and their Harvest Fest on October 2.

You can head to their website http://www.wildeprairiewinery.com/ for more details on the events and about their winery.

