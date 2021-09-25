A Beautiful First Weekend of Fall Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a relatively mild week, we had some fall-like weather on our Friday as a cold front brought in cooler temperatures and a few rain showers as well. High pressure is moving through the area and that will set the stage for a beautiful and mild to warm weekend ahead.

TODAY: A chilly start with some patchy areas of frost will give way to a mild afternoon with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the W to SW at 5-15 mph. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s with low 80s along and west of the James River Valley.

TONIGHT: A weak disturbance will slide by the area, which will bring in some clouds, so we’ll call it a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be light out of the S and SE at 5-10 mph. It won’t be as chilly tonight with lows falling back into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: We’ll have another beautiful day Sunday as any cloud cover will move out by mid-morning and give way to a mainly clear sky. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph, but will become light and shift to the N and NE Sunday night. Highs will climb into the 80s areawide with some areas in central and western South Dakota reaching 90 degrees. Lows drop back into the 50s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: The dry, summer-like weather will continue to begin next week with a mainly clear sky. Highs will be in the mid 80s to low to mid 90s, which will be about 15-25 degrees above average for late September. We could be reaching record territory with high temperatures on Tuesday. An area of low pressure will increase the clouds Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, lingering into Thursday for the eastern half of the area as the low pressure system tracks east. After Thursday, we’ll have widely scattered chances of showers in the forecast through next weekend into the following Monday. The chances of rain from Thursday on is on the low-end, but it’s not a zero percent chance and do expect that this will change in the coming days. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s Wednesday, falling back into the 70s from Thursday on. Temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above average from Thursday on.

