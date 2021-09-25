FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Madison!

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final Football Friday of September features a preview of what could be the final game in 11A come championship week in November at the Dakota Dome.

#1 Canton visits #2 Madison tonight and our Football Friday Tailgate Tour rolled into Trojan Field to preview the big game! Above you can hear from the Madison Bulldogs and get our Dakota News Now Sports Puppy pick, and below you can get the C-Hawks side of things!

