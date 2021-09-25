Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Madison!

Previewing the showdown between 11A’s top-ranked teams in Canton and Madison
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final Football Friday of September features a preview of what could be the final game in 11A come championship week in November at the Dakota Dome.

#1 Canton visits #2 Madison tonight and our Football Friday Tailgate Tour rolled into Trojan Field to preview the big game! Above you can hear from the Madison Bulldogs and get our Dakota News Now Sports Puppy pick, and below you can get the C-Hawks side of things!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Renae Fayant
Brookings woman sentenced to 75 years for 2019 death of niece
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball

Latest News

Bulldogs host Canton
TAILGATE TOUR-Madison
Touchdown against Vermillion
TAILGATE TOUR-Canton Preview
Augustana University
Augie announces men’s hockey program, new arena
Justin Henderson is driven to succeed and wants to win Knoxville Nationals
Justin Henderson is driven to succeed